Motorcyclist critically injured in Brampton crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Williams Parkway and Harridine Road, near McLaughlin Road North, for a single-vehicle collision just after 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

680 NewsRadio Toronto reports police have closed Williams Parkway from McLaughlin to Main for the collision investigation.