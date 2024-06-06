Motorcyclist critically injured in Brampton crash
Posted June 6, 2024 7:46 am.
Last Updated June 6, 2024 9:03 am.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to Williams Parkway and Harridine Road, near McLaughlin Road North, for a single-vehicle collision just after 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
680 NewsRadio Toronto reports police have closed Williams Parkway from McLaughlin to Main for the collision investigation.