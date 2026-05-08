Former U.S. president Barack Obama in Toronto for keynote speech

Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd following a speech before the Montreal Board of Trade Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2026 5:34 am.

TORONTO — Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in Toronto today to deliver a keynote speech at a Canadian think tank.

The 44th president is set to headline Canada 2020’s gala at the Fairmont Royal York.

Obama made three official visits to Canada while he was president, first coming to Ottawa in 2009 to meet with former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Obama later came to Canada for G8 and G20 summit meetings and the North American Leaders’ Summit.

The Canada 2020 event, which is not open to media, will mark his second visit to Toronto.

The think tank says it aims to advance policy thinking to “drive a more just, inclusive and forward-thinking Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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