Suspicious fire at GTA building supplies store being investigated as suspected arson

A fire was reported at FlooReno Building Supplies on Nantucket Boulevard in Scarborough on May 6, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 8, 2026 7:19 am.

Toronto police say a fire that occurred at a building supplies store in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday is being investigated as a suspected arson, along with two other fires at the business’s other properties.

Toronto police and fire crews were called to FlooReno Building Supplies on Nantucket Boulevard, in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just after 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the building’s sprinkler system extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

FlooReno has three locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including one in Scarborough, North York and Mississauga.

The Scarborough store is the third location in less than a week to catch fire, but it is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

A fire was reported at FlooReno Building Supplies on Nantucket Boulevard in Scarborough on May 6, 2026
A fire was reported at FlooReno Building Supplies on Nantucket Boulevard in Scarborough on May 6, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

On May 3, FlooReno reported fires at its North York and Mississauga locations. Authorities say both of those cases are being investigated for suspected arson as well as the May 6 incident.

“Any possible connections between the fires would be part of the ongoing investigations,” police wrote in a statement to CityNews on Friday.

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