Toronto police say four people have been arrested after a pair of distraction‑style robberies in Scarborough in which elderly victims were approached, given fake jewellery, and then robbed of their real gold items.

The investigation began on April 22 when officers were called around 6 p.m. to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road for reports of a robbery involving an elderly woman.

According to investigators, the suspects were driving a grey Dodge Journey when they approached the victim. Police allege the group used force to place fake jewellery on the woman’s hand as a distraction, then forcibly removed her gold wedding ring.

The suspects initially fled, but officers located the Dodge Journey nearby and arrested two women and one man. Police say the stolen jewellery was recovered.

Detectives then searched several addresses connected to the suspects. During those searches, officers found additional jewellery.

Three people were charged in connection with the April 22 robbery. Banana Lacatus, 32, Ion Miclescu, 26, and Elena Costantin, 20, all of Toronto, are facing charges. They were scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

Second elderly victim targeted 2 days earlier, police say

During the search‑warrant phase of the investigation, detectives identified a fourth suspect linked to a separate robbery on April 20, near Conlins Road and Ellesmere Road.

Police allege that between 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., a black Nissan Kicks with a male driver and two female passengers pulled up to an elderly man. The suspects allegedly distracted him by asking for directions and praying for him, then used force to remove his gold chain necklace, replacing it with two fake chains and a ring.

On April 23, police arrested Surbu Constantin, 40, of Toronto. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

Investigators say the pattern of distraction, fake jewellery, and targeting of elderly victims suggests there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Police have released images of three of the arrested individuals in hopes of identifying more complainants.