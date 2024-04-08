Construction on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening.

At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue will also be shut down.

Beginning as early as Wednesday, one westbound lane between Strachan Avenue and Dufferin Street will be closed, with intermittent closures of a second lane as required.

Construction of the Gardiner from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue began in November 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in mid-2027. It will briefly reopen for FIFA World Cup 26 from May to the end of July 2026.

The City says route diversions, traffic agents, adjustments to signal timings and other technology will be used to improve congestion around the construction zones.

Construction is expected to occur primarily Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews