Construction on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Toronto Gardiner
The Gardiner Expressway in Toronto from Strachan Avenue to Dufferin Street. Photo: The City of Toronto.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 8, 2024 6:56 am.

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening.

At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue will also be shut down.

Beginning as early as Wednesday, one westbound lane between Strachan Avenue and Dufferin Street will be closed, with intermittent closures of a second lane as required.

Related:

Construction of the Gardiner from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue began in November 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in mid-2027. It will briefly reopen for FIFA World Cup 26 from May to the end of July 2026.

The City says route diversions, traffic agents, adjustments to signal timings and other technology will be used to improve congestion around the construction zones.

Construction is expected to occur primarily Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Mississauga...

10h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

3h ago

Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update
Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.  The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia's...

3h ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton
1 airlifted, 1 taken to hospital from crash in Brampton

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre and another was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Mississauga...

10h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

3h ago

Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update
Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.  The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia's...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

9h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

11h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

11h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

12h ago

2:22
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers

Every year the East York hockey players get a chance to win the Little Stanley Cup, the only trophy, other than the original, allowed to carry the Stanley Cup name. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the championship game and files this report.

More Videos