1 person killed in North York blaze
Posted June 28, 2026 8:32 am.
One person was killed early Sunday morning after a fire ripped through a North York apartment building, authorities say.
Emergency crews were called to 1420 Victoria Park Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a unit on the fourth floor.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they located one person in the unit who was pronounced dead.
Two other individuals were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.