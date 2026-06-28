1 person killed in North York blaze

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 28, 2026 8:32 am.

One person was killed early Sunday morning after a fire ripped through a North York apartment building, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to 1420 Victoria Park Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a unit on the fourth floor.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they located one person in the unit who was pronounced dead.

Two other individuals were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.

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