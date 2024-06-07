McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery ‘very rare’

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario
McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. CITYNEWS

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 5:14 pm.

The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children’s Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are “tragic” and “very rare.”

Dr. Devin Peterson spoke Friday in a video posted online — a day after the Hamilton hospital announced two children had died following the procedures and that it was launching an external review.

Peterson says the hospital is “deeply saddened” and offered “sincere condolences” to the patients’ families.

An accompanying statement on the Hamilton Health Sciences’ website says one child died the day after their surgery and the other died nine days after having the procedure.

Related:

It says McMaster Children’s Hospital performed 584 pediatric tonsil and/or adenoid surgeries last year and 5.8 per cent of patients returned to the emergency department after being discharged.

According to the Canadian Society of Otolaryngology, about five per cent of patients bleed after surgery and may need to return to hospital as a result.

“Tonsillectomy is considered major surgery. The main risk is bleeding, which can be serious,” the society’s website says.

“Most bleeds occur seven to 10 days after surgery, but rarely, a bleed can occur as late as 17 days after surgery,” it said.

In an emailed response to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for Hamilton Health Sciences said that patients younger than three years or those with severe obstructive sleep apnea are kept overnight for monitoring after having tonsil and/or adenoid surgery.

But for most other children, it’s a day procedure, Lillian Badzioch said in the email.

“Most children, three years of age and older that have tonsil and adenoid surgery are discharged home the same day as per clinical practice guidelines and after they’ve met the criteria for safe discharge,” Badzioch said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

9m ago

Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto
Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto

An Air Canada flight bound for Paris from Toronto was forced to return shortly after takeoff when flames were seen coming off the plane. In a statement, the airline said an engine issue determined...

1h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

5h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

18m ago

Top Stories

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

9m ago

Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto
Video captures flames coming from plane bound for Paris from Toronto

An Air Canada flight bound for Paris from Toronto was forced to return shortly after takeoff when flames were seen coming off the plane. In a statement, the airline said an engine issue determined...

1h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

5h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit says there's been an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

4:48
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal
Good news for commuters: TTC strike averted with late-night deal

Toronto's public transit system will operate normally after the TTC and transit workers announced a last-minute deal to avoid a strike. Chair Jamaal Myers sat down with Breakfast Television on Friday with the latest updates.

9h ago

2:02
Oil & gas CEOs at committee
Oil & gas CEOs at committee

As Canadians who lost homes to wildfires and floods, came to Ottawa to plead for an emissions cap on the oil & gas sector, CEOs from some of the biggest corporations in that sector say they intend to expand operations.

21h ago

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

22h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

22h ago

1:49
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?
Will marijuana reform impact the U.S. election?

Marijuana reform could play a role in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Julia Benbrook looks at where Joe Biden and Donald Trump stand on the issue.

23h ago

More Videos