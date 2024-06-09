2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes

Ontario Provincial Police officers say two people have been charged after two unrelated collisions on Toronto-area highways, including one that blocked part of Highway 401 for several hours.

In a post on the OPP Highway Safety Division X account just before 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers said a transport truck hit a barrier on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Leslie Street.

As a result of the crash, officers said the truck jack-knifed and blocked all of the collector lanes. There were no reports of injuries.

The update said the driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, was charged with impaired driving and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. It said the accused was held for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, a separate update posted just after 12:15 p.m. said officers were called about another collision. The post said a crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Mississauga Road.

After receiving updates from witnesses, OPP officers said they found the motorist in Toronto. They said the motorist was still driving the damaged vehicle even though the airbags were deployed.

The update said the 22-year-old female driver was charged with impaired driving, having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, failure to remain, dangerous driving along with other weapons and drug offences.

CityNews contacted OPP officers to ask for further information about both crashes, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.

#MississaugaOPP said, "NOT today." The female driver (22) ran into another vehicle & fled the scene, #QEW EB Mississauga Rd. Witnesses gave updates. OPP located the driver in Toronto, driving with the airbags deployed. #Impaired, #80Plus, Dangerous, FTR, Weapons, Drugs, Bail. ^td pic.twitter.com/fVJOfCfKU4 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 9, 2024