2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a driver of a minivan kept driving after getting involved in a collision on the QEW west of Toronto. Officers say the motorist was charged with impaired driving.
Ontario Provincial Police officers say a driver of a minivan kept driving after getting involved in a collision on the QEW west of Toronto. Officers say the motorist was charged with impaired driving. HANDOUT / OPP Highway Safety division

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 9, 2024 1:25 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police officers say two people have been charged after two unrelated collisions on Toronto-area highways, including one that blocked part of Highway 401 for several hours.

In a post on the OPP Highway Safety Division X account just before 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers said a transport truck hit a barrier on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Leslie Street.

As a result of the crash, officers said the truck jack-knifed and blocked all of the collector lanes. There were no reports of injuries.

The update said the driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, was charged with impaired driving and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. It said the accused was held for a bail hearing.

Related:

Meanwhile, a separate update posted just after 12:15 p.m. said officers were called about another collision. The post said a crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Mississauga Road.

After receiving updates from witnesses, OPP officers said they found the motorist in Toronto. They said the motorist was still driving the damaged vehicle even though the airbags were deployed.

The update said the 22-year-old female driver was charged with impaired driving, having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, failure to remain, dangerous driving along with other weapons and drug offences.

CityNews contacted OPP officers to ask for further information about both crashes, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

18h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

1h ago

Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport
Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport officials held a late-night bomb threat training exercise at one of its terminals Saturday night. It was all part of a federally mandated security exercise and...

6h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

18h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

1h ago

Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport
Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport officials held a late-night bomb threat training exercise at one of its terminals Saturday night. It was all part of a federally mandated security exercise and...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:39
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto

Toronto firefighters and police officers were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Sunday after a large fire developed. Nick Westoll reports.

3h ago

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

18h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

19h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

More Videos