Toronto emergency crews responding to 3-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal

Toronto firefighters and police officers are responding to a three-alarm fire at a church in Little Portugal.

According to an update on a Toronto Police Service social media account, emergency crews were called to St. Anne’s Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m.

Authorities said heavy smoke was seen at the property along with breaking windows.

A Toronto Fire Services update on X said firefighters were setting up water towers to deal with flames on the property’s exterior.

CityNews received reports the smoke could be seen at Bathurst and College streets.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

According to the church’s website, a Sunday service was supposed to start at 10:30 a.m.

The church, built in 1907 and 1908, was designated a national historic site in 1996 and in 1980 it was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act by the City of Toronto.

“Built in the Byzantine style, St. Anne’s was designed by the noted Toronto architect Ford Howland to serve a large and vigorous parish,” the Ontario Heritage Trust noted.

“Renowned for its role in the development of Anglican congregations in western Toronto and for its social mission in the Parkdale district, St. Anne’s remains active in community life.”

The dome of the church and the area surrounding the altar had paintings by members of the Group of Seven.

