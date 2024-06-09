Toronto emergency crews responding to 3-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal

A Toronto Fire Services support truck is seen in front of Station 231.
A Toronto Fire Services support truck is seen in front of Station 231. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 9, 2024 8:35 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 9:06 am.

Toronto firefighters and police officers are responding to a three-alarm fire at a church in Little Portugal.

According to an update on a Toronto Police Service social media account, emergency crews were called to St. Anne’s Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m.

Authorities said heavy smoke was seen at the property along with breaking windows.

A Toronto Fire Services update on X said firefighters were setting up water towers to deal with flames on the property’s exterior.

CityNews received reports the smoke could be seen at Bathurst and College streets.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

According to the church’s website, a Sunday service was supposed to start at 10:30 a.m.

The church, built in 1907 and 1908, was designated a national historic site in 1996 and in 1980 it was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act by the City of Toronto.

“Built in the Byzantine style, St. Anne’s was designed by the noted Toronto architect Ford Howland to serve a large and vigorous parish,” the Ontario Heritage Trust noted.

“Renowned for its role in the development of Anglican congregations in western Toronto and for its social mission in the Parkdale district, St. Anne’s remains active in community life.”

The dome of the church and the area surrounding the altar had paintings by members of the Group of Seven.

More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

13h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

15h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

9h ago

Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport
Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport officials held a late-night bomb threat training exercise at one of its terminals Saturday night. It was all part of a federally mandated security exercise and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

13h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

15h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

9h ago

Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport
Late-night simulated bomb threat exercise held at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport officials held a late-night bomb threat training exercise at one of its terminals Saturday night. It was all part of a federally mandated security exercise and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

14h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

14h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

21h ago

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.
More Videos