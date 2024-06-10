Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

Nyima Dolma
Toronto police say a man has been charged with first degree murder after the woman who was set on fire at Kipling station, 28-year-old Nyima Dolma, died in hospital. (Toronto police/handout)

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 10, 2024 6:05 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 6:28 pm.

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible.

There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a judge will rule on a “Not Criminally Responsible” application filed by the defence.

On June 17, a man doused a woman with a flammable liquid substance on a TTC bus and lit her on fire in what police called a random attack.

The 28-year-old woman, who was later identified as Nyima Dolma, suffered second and third-degree burns as a result of the attack and died of her injuries after spending almost three weeks in hospital.

Related:

In a GoFundMe campaign created for Dolma, who was a professional caregiver, her family described her as a woman who has “lived a life of service to others.”

Tenzin Norbu, a 33-year-old from Toronto, was arrested and is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

Homicide squad officers said, at the time, it appears Dolma and the accused did not know each other.

