From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather along the route of the United Jewish Appeal’s annual Walk With Israel march in Toronto, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 10, 2024 4:05 pm.

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday’s tension-filled Walk with Israel event.

Police had earlier warned that they wouldn’t hesitate to cuff attendees if their behaviour drifted into suspected criminal territory and made good on that vow, arresting six for various offences at the annual pro-Israel event.

“The right to protest ends where criminal behaviour begins, which includes intimidation, harassment or hateful behaviour,” Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue said in a statement leading up to the event. “Those who attend this event and engage in criminal activity can expect to be arrested.”

The event saw an estimated 50,000 members of Toronto’s Jewish community march a five-kilometre stretch in the city’s north end, at times coming face-to-face with counter-protestors chanting “free Palestine!”

Police officers formed barriers between the two groups and tried to quell confrontations, but several incidents still resulted in arrests.

Related:

Police outlined the alleged transgressions in a release on Monday.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Lou-i Bou-Chahine in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area after he was accused of displaying antisemitic messaging calling for violence.

Bou-Chahine, of Toronto, faces a single charge of public incitement of hatred.

Syed Raza, 27, of Toronto, was arrested after allegedly throwing an Israeli flag on the ground and stomping on it.

“The incident led to a breach of the peace with officers having to separate the accused from demonstrators,” police said in a release.

Investigators further allege Raza resisted when officers attempted to arrest him.

He was charged with public incitement of hatred and resist a peace officer.

Later, police said a man approached counter-protestors and yelled at them while pushing a camera mounted on a stick into their faces. Police say the man was warned several times, but continued to engage in the same behaviour, prompting his arrested.

Eric Brazau, 59, of Toronto, faces a single count of cause a disturbance.

Another man, Shahrez Bin Salman Salman Hydri, 37, of Beeton, was charged with assaulting a police officer after he allegedly refused the officer’s command to leave private property.

He’s charged with fail to leave premises when directed, obstruct peace officer and assault peace officer.

Michael Bursztejn, 75, of Toronto, is accused of intentionally bumping into a woman wearing a keffiyeh as she was holding her child, causing her to stumble as she walked along Sheppard Avenue.

He faces a single count of assault.

And finally Omar Elkhawass, 22, of Burlington was charged with mischief interfere with property after he allegedly tried to steal an Israeli flag from one of the attendees.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

1h ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers set new Friday strike deadline
Canada Border Services Agency workers set new Friday strike deadline

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have set a new strike deadline of June 14 at 12:01 a.m., their union announced on Monday. In a release, the Public Service Alliance of Canada...

28m ago

Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations

The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday. He...

38m ago

Top Stories

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

1h ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers set new Friday strike deadline
Canada Border Services Agency workers set new Friday strike deadline

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have set a new strike deadline of June 14 at 12:01 a.m., their union announced on Monday. In a release, the Public Service Alliance of Canada...

28m ago

Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations

The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday. He...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

4h ago

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

21h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

8h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

22h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

22h ago

More Videos