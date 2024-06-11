1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.

All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound Don Valley Parkway has been closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner. It’s not clear how long the closure will last.

The westbound on-ramp to the Gardiner from York and Bay streets is now open.

Traffic cam shot shows traffic being diverted after a fatal dump truck crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

The crash happened at around 2:17 p.m. between York Street and Spadina Avenue, police said.

One of the trucks burst into flames after the crash and police say one of the drivers, a man in his 50s, has been pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come