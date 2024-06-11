1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

The scene of a fatal dump truck crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 11, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 4:10 pm.

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.

All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound Don Valley Parkway has been closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner. It’s not clear how long the closure will last.

The westbound on-ramp to the Gardiner from York and Bay streets is now open.

Traffic cam shot shows traffic being diverted after a fatal dump truck crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

The crash happened at around 2:17 p.m. between York Street and Spadina Avenue, police said.

One of the trucks burst into flames after the crash and police say one of the drivers, a man in his 50s, has been pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come

Top Stories

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

7m ago

Teen stabbed after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
Teen stabbed after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

A 15-year-old has been taken to hospital after being stabbed during a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m....

10m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

27m ago

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

2h ago

