Boys, 15 and 14, charged after man assaulted in Durham Region

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen on the side of a cruiser. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 12, 2024 8:29 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 8:37 am.

Two young teens are facing charges after a man was assaulted at a business in Clarington.

Police in Durham Region say just before 8 p.m. on June 7, four youths got into an argument with a grocery store owner in the area of Highway 2 and Townline Road South after the store owner accused them of stealing items from the store.

Police say a man attempted to intervene and was assaulted by the youths, who then fled the scene. He was taken to a local area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The store owner was not injured in the altercation.

Police searched the nearby area using Air1 and the K9 unit and located the four youths who were taken into custody.

A 15-year-old boy from Oshawa has been charged with assault causing bodily harm while a 14-year-old boy from Oshawa has been charged with obstructing a peace officer. Both teens were released on an undertaking.

