Teen boys wanted for allegedly setting off fireworks on TTC bus

Toronto police are investigating after a group of teenage boys set off fireworks on a TTC bus on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. on a bus in the Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue area in the city’s east end.

Two adults were treated at the scene for injuries.

Police said the group of teen boys fled the area after setting off the fireworks.

A suspect description was not immediately provided.

The investigation is ongoing.