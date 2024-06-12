Nutrien no longer pursuing Geismar clean ammonia project

The Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR) corporate logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Nutrien MANDATORY CREDIT

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 5:44 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 5:56 pm.

SASKATOON, Sask. — Nutrien says it’s no longer pursuing its Geismar clean ammonia project as part of a move to simplify its portfolio and focus on its core assets.

The company made the announcement in a press release ahead of its annual investor day.

The Saskatoon-based company announced last year it was suspending the project after a period of unprecedented volatility in fertilizer markets.

It also announced at the time it was indefinitely pausing a planned ramp-up in potash production.

In May, Nutrien president and CEO Ken Seitz said the company was encouraged by strong demand and continued market stabilization in the first quarter of the year.

Nutrien said on Wednesday that the company is prioritizing investments to enhance its North American fertilizer production assets, among other initiatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NTR)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

4h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

4h ago

Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's nonpartisan national security committee warned on Wednesday. All...

16m ago

Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault
Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

A veteran Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault. It's alleged Constable Andrew Corkill met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer and between 2010...

1h ago

