Massage therapist charged in Milton sex assault

Sinderpal Singh Gill of Brampton is facing a charge of sexual assault. Halton Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 13, 2024 9:53 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 9:55 pm.

A registered massage therapist has been charged after a client called police saying she was sexually assaulted during a treatment session in Milton, Halton Regional Police said.

Investigators say the accused was working at “Massage Addict” on Louise St. Laurent Avenue when the alleged incident occurred.

A woman who had received a massage at that location called police, alleging she was sexually assaulted.

On Thursday, June 13, police arrested Sinderpal Singh Gill of Brampton.

Gill, 37, is facing a single charge of sexual assault.

Police say he was also known to use the name “Joey” with clients and has been employed at other massage studios in Halton, Peel and York. He has also treated clients at his private residence in Brampton.

