Elections Canada pauses vote counting with majority still in question

Elections Canada says it has decided to pause counting of special ballots until later Tuesday morning.

A handful of ridings remain too close to call, and the move means Canadians won’t know until later in the day whether Mark Carney’s Liberals have won a minority or majority mandate.

Special ballots are cast by mail or at Elections Canada offices by voters who are away from their ridings during the election.

The counting is to resume at 9:30 a.m. ET

Voters returned Carney and the Liberals to power on Monday night, but there were a large number of advanced votes and counting stretched on until early Tuesday morning.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated by Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy in his Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, ending Poilievre’s long tenure as MP in that riding.