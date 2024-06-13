Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked in downtown Toronto on Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 13, 2024 9:47 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 10:28 am.

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to the collision in the Kingston Road and Claremore Avenue area just before 10 p.m.

It’s reported a 66-year-old man was driving an Infiniti sedan westbound on Kingston, approaching Claremore while the boy was walking across the street, northbound on Kingston Road. The boy was then struck by the Infiniti.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on security or dashcam footage.

