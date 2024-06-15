Fatal vehicle crash southeast of Quebec City kills 50-year-old man

MONTREAL — A 50-year-old man has died following a collision on Friday afternoon in Frampton, Que., about 76 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

Provincial police say they learned of the crash on Route 275 in the province’s Chaudière-Appalaches region at around 5:15 p.m.

They say the man swerved out of his lane and collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Both men were taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert says the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his twenties, also sustained serious injuries but his life is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press