Young Torontonians push for solutions to city’s gun violence problem

Toronto high school students say they want to see more community building and help connecting youth with employment after a string of violent shootings last weekend in the city. David Zura explains.

By John Marchesan

Posted June 7, 2024 10:05 pm.

Friday was National Day Against Gun Violence and it comes on the heels of a weekend shooting that killed two people and injured three others in North Etobicoke.

Mayor Olivia Chow was among those who took part in a ceremony in the Peace Garden at Nathan Phillips Square, taking a moment to try and comfort those who were still on edge after the shooting in their neighbourhood.

“For the residents that are feeling scared, for the families that don’t want to go out and play with their kids I say to them the police are out in these communities, do not let fear dominate, please do claim your public space and together we will keep each other safe,” said Chow.

The Toronto Youth Cabinet, along with advocates and students from North Albion Collegiate Institute, appealed to Chow and the rest of city council for more funding aimed at community building in the Rexdale area while urging the city to focus on crime prevention and connecting young people with work.

“First increase funding to violence prevention grants such as The Identified Impact Program which has been successful in enhancing opportunities for young people, we’re calling for an immediate $300,000 investment to this program,” said Stephen Mensash, the executive director of the Toronto Youth Cabinet.

“We are also calling for the creation of a summer youth employment program to ensure young people have access to meaningful and gainful employment opportunities. A job will provide our young people with meaning and purpose which thereby enables them to live a more productive life.”

Related:

Students at North Albion Collegiate Institute say they are taken aback and deeply disappointed by the continuing streak of violence.

“Create more accessible youth spaces and support violence prevention initiatives that provide mentorship, conflict resolution, training, and life skill development,” said student Jessica Owusu.

Fellow student Prabhdeep Mann pointed out students were not permitted to come to school on Monday as police continued to investigate the deadly shooting. She said when they returned Tuesday they found out there were resources available, including guidance counsellors and social support workers, however, they were not available on Wednesday.

“It’s not that there’s an absence of resources in Rexdale to help you, but rather a lack of accessibility and awareness about their existence. What’s the point of having resources if no one knows that they’re available,” said Mann.

A joint statement by the Toronto Youth Council and Toronto District School board reads in part, “Our city’s young people deserve to thrive in environments rich with opportunities, not beset by poverty and violence.”

Police continue to investigate the June 2 shooting that has claimed the lives of 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs and 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes. Three other victims sustained injuries ranging from life-altering to non-life-threatening. Investigators have not said what the motive might have been for the shooting and could not confirm if any of the men injured were specifically targeted.

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

7m ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

5h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

2h ago

McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'

The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths of two children following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are "tragic" and "very rare." "We are deeply saddened...

5h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.

3h ago

2:43
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action

As the union representing thousands of CBSA workers approached its Friday deadline for a work-to-rule campaign and strike, they said talks have been extended. Nick Westoll has more on the concerns and what’s next.

5h ago

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

5h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

5h ago

0:05
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson
Video shows flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson

Video footage has captured flames coming out of plane taking off at Toronto Pearson airport. The plane was forced to turn around and landed safely.

7h ago

