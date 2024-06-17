Halifax MP Fillmore to leave federal politics ahead of expected mayoral run

Liberal member of Parliament Andy Fillmore rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 4:46 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 4:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Andy Fillmore says he won’t return to the House of Commons in the fall.

Fillmore was first elected as MP for Halifax in the 2015 election that brought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power.

Fillmore, a former city planner, is expected to run for mayor of Halifax in this October’s municipal election.

In his final address in the House, Fillmore says his sights are set on the future and there is more work to do for Halifax.

He says he will continue to work on issues like opening up Canada Post lands in the city for housing.

During his time in Parliament, Fillmore was parliamentary secretary to the ministers of democratic institutions, Canadian heritage, infrastructure and industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

