Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces

OTTAWA — Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.

The bill — known as “anti-scab” legislation — also sets a fine of up to $100,000 a day for employers who have replaced striking workers.

The legislation was a key element of the Liberals’ political pact with the New Democrats, and passed through the House of Commons with unanimous support.

Union leaders have lauded the changes as a win for workers’ protections and bargaining power.

But the Canadian Chamber of Commerce warns small businesses and families that rely on essential services provided by federally regulated sectors could suffer as a result.

The new rules will come into effect one year after the bill receives royal assent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press