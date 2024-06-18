Several teens arrested in police operation aimed at combatting crime in Vaughan

York police
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 18, 2024 12:06 pm.

York Regional Police have put the sting on several teenage robbery suspects as part of Operation Beehave — a project aimed at fighting robbery, mischief and unruly behaviour in Vaughan.

Operation Beehave was launched in May. It’s the third year in a row that York police have taken on the project.

This year, York police say officers were “specifically deployed to investigate reports of disruptive or threatening behaviour in the Jane Street and Norwood Avenue area and in surrounding plazas and parking lots.”

The first arrests came just days into the operation on May 4 when officers responded to a robbery call in the Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West area.

“Officers learned that a number of male youths robbed a 14-year-old boy of his fanny pack bag and shoes in a plaza parking lot. As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with robbery,” police explained in a release.

On June 15, officers were called back to the same location after reports that a 14-year-old boy wearing a ski mask robbed someone of their shoes.

Investigators say the suspect was spotted at a nearby plaza wearing the stolen shoes.

“While searching the youth, police located a small knife in his pocket,” the release adds.

“As a result, he has been charged with assault, robbery, disguise with intent and possession of stolen property.”

