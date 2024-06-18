Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heat wave entered its second day.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Tuesday, in addition to a heat warning expected to remain in place for the rest of the week.

In the weather agency’s latest alert, Environment Canada cautioned that a “cluster of slow-moving thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 80 km/h and locally heavy rainfall this morning.”

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects and break branches off trees,” the alert read.

Special weather statements also popped up in Halton-Peel (Mississauga-Brampton, Burlington-Oakville and Halton-Hills-Milton), Hamilton and parts of cottage country.

Toronto’s daytime highs are expected to be 30 to 35 C throughout the week, with humidex values of 40 to 45. On Tuesday, the daytime high will be 30 C, though it will feel more like 40 with the humidex.

The rain should subside, leading to partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the morning and afternoon. The skies will clear by the evening.

The next round of thunderstorms could come on Thursday, with a chance for heavier rain on Friday morning.

City of Toronto extends outdoor pool hours

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) warned parents that they should expect “uncomfortable conditions” this week in schools that are only partially air-conditioned or have none at all.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care tells the Canadian Press that all nursing homes in the province, except for two that are being redeveloped, are “fully air-conditioned.”

The City of Toronto, meanwhile, says people experiencing homelessness can seek reprieve from the heat at various drop-in centres, shelters, and 24-hour respite sites across the city. In response to the heat warning, officials also extended hours at 10 outdoor pools across the city.

