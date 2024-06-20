Man sought for staying in apartment with dead body and not reporting it

Toronto police are looking for a man who was allegedly inside an apartment with a dead person, but didn’t report it to police.

Officers attended an apartment in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area on Monday, May 27, 2024, and discovered a deceased person inside.

An autopsy found that the person died from natural causes.

Investigators are now seeking a man who they believe was inside the apartment with the dead person, but did not notify police.

He’s described as 40 to 50 years old with an average build, dark hair, acne scars of his face. Police say he possibly speaks with a British accent and may use the alias names of Daniel Joseph, Christie, Kristy, or Krysty.

He’s wanted for indignity to a human body.

A suspect sought in an indignity to a human body investigation. Toronto Police.