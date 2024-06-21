7 men charged with trying to arrange sex with minors: Durham police

Durham Regional Police investigators say they’ve charged seven men for allegedly trying to obtain sex from minors.

Police announced the results of their sex trafficking probe titled Project Firebird on Friday.

The investigation took place between May and June.

During that time frame, investigators alleged the suspects arranged to meet underage people for sexual services.

The suspects all face charges of luring a person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services under 18, obtaining sexual services under 18 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

The accused were identified as:

Idrish Patel, 25, of Whitby

Eric Volpert, 59, of Ajax

Othniel Brouet, 26, of Whitby

Haroon Momammadi, 26, of Oshawa

Marcus Johnston, 26, of Whitby

Thomas Pevealin, 24, of Whitby

Daniel Euripidou, 32, of Oshawa

All seven suspects were released on a promise to appear in court at a future time. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.