7 men charged with trying to arrange sex with minors: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 21, 2024 4:15 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 4:16 pm.

Durham Regional Police investigators say they’ve charged seven men for allegedly trying to obtain sex from minors.

Police announced the results of their sex trafficking probe titled Project Firebird on Friday.

The investigation took place between May and June.

During that time frame, investigators alleged the suspects arranged to meet underage people for sexual services.

The suspects all face charges of luring a person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services under 18, obtaining sexual services under 18 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

The accused were identified as:

  • Idrish Patel, 25, of Whitby
  • Eric Volpert, 59, of Ajax
  • Othniel Brouet, 26, of Whitby
  • Haroon Momammadi, 26, of Oshawa
  • Marcus Johnston, 26, of Whitby
  • Thomas Pevealin, 24, of Whitby
  • Daniel Euripidou, 32, of Oshawa

All seven suspects were released on a promise to appear in court at a future time. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

26m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

30m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

26m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

30m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

23m ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

17h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

22h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.
0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.
More Videos