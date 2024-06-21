Man charged in series of random downtown Toronto assaults

Javon Thorpe, 26, of Toronto is facing four counts of assault. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 21, 2024 6:06 pm.

Police have arrested a man investigators accused of randomly sucker-punching several people in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the first incident occurred on Thursday sometime between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. in the University Avenue and Wellington Street West area.

A woman was reportedly walking northbound on University Avenue when officers say the accused suddenly punched her in the face for no reason.

Shortly after the incident, investigators say another woman was walking through David Pecaut Square when the same suspect punched her in the back of the head.

Police say the attacks were unprovoked.

Investigators allege the same suspect attacked two more people the next morning in the Adelaide Street West and Peter Street area.

Sometime between 8:55 and 9 a.m., a man was randomly punched in the back of the head while walking in the area.

A few minutes later, investigators say a woman was standing outside of a hotel on Blue Jays Way when the suspect ran at her and struck her in the back of the head.

On Friday, police arrested Javon Thorpe, 26, of Toronto.

He’s facing four counts of assault. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Officers say they released a photo of the accused as it’s believed there could be additional victims who haven’t come forward.

