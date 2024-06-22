Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old woman and two-year-old boy, and injured two others.

Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The two deceased people have been identified as Thi Trang Do, 40, and two-year-old Marcus Vu.

The other two victims are in stable condition.

Officers were called to the home on Casa Nova Drive in the city’s Woodbridge area on Friday, June 21, at around 8:52 a.m. and found all four victims inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The accused is believed to be known to the victims and the incident is believed to be targeted,” police said in a release on Saturday.

Friday’s double homicide comes days after a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills. Two men have since been arrested and charged.

