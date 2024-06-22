Donald Sutherland was ‘in awe’ of son Kiefer while filming ‘Forsaken,’ says director

"Forsaken," a 2015 Canadian western film which marked the first and only time Donald Sutherland and his son Kiefer acted opposite one another. They were cast as a former gunslinger and his estranged father who confront a merciless businessman in 1872 Wyoming. Donald, left, and son Kiefer, right, pose for a photo with director Jon Cassar in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Zak Cassar, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted June 22, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 6:12 am.

There was a moment when Donald Sutherland was shooting the 2015 Canadian western “Forsaken” that he pulled aside the director for a private note.

The film marked the first and only time he had acted opposite son Kiefer Sutherland, and they were cast as a former gunslinger and his estranged father who confronted a merciless businessman in 1872 Wyoming.

After filming a pivotal scene where the pair get into a heated argument, Maltese-Canadian director Jon Cassar says the elder Sutherland turned to him.

“He said, ‘I knew he was a good actor, but he’s really, really good.’ He was talking about Kiefer,'” Cassar says as he recalls the famous duo’s relationship.

“I think both of them were in awe of each other in a way.”

Keifer said Thursday that his father had died at age 88.

Cassar met Kiefer while directing the Fox action drama “24” and the actor expressed interest in working with his father.

“Kiefer said to me, ‘You know, I’d love to do a Western with my father. I’ve never really done a movie with him. We’ve been in movies together, but we never had scenes together.”

Shared credits include 1983’s “Max Dugan Returns” and 1996’s “A Time to Kill.” Cassar says they had 30 scenes together in “Forsaken,” which was shot in Calgary in 2013.

“Kiefer and I had many conversations about how much fun he was having filming the movie with Donald,” he says.

“He was in awe of his father already, but he realized even more so how incredible he was once they started acting together.”

Cassar says Donald Sutherland was “the kind of actor you always hope for.”

“He was an actor that’s prepared, one that knows his character, one that’s going to bring something new to it all the time. He gives you things you don’t expect. Usually, they’re really good and make the film better.”

Cassar says Sutherland was very “outspoken” about the film’s edits and sent “flurries” of emails to him with his thoughts.

He recalls sitting beside Sutherland at the 2015 premiere of “Forsaken” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I was sitting there beside him the whole time nervously thinking, ”I hope he likes it,'” says Cassar.

Before the lights came on, Cassar felt Sutherland tapping on his knee.

“He looked at me and he smiled and said, ‘Good job.’ I thought, ‘Thank God, because if there’s one guy I wanted to make happy, it’s Donald Sutherland.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

7h ago

Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final
Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final

The Edmonton Oilers have done the improbable and forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton Friday, their third consecutive...

6h ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

17h ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

12h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

7h ago

Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final
Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final

The Edmonton Oilers have done the improbable and forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton Friday, their third consecutive...

6h ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

17h ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

12h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.

13h ago

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

14h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos