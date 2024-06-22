NASCAR driver, Mexican native Daniel Suarez celebrates becoming American citizen

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez waves an American flag during a naturalization ceremony, June 18, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (Noah Watts/Daylon Barr Photography, Trackhouse Racing via AP)

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 4:27 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 4:42 pm.

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Daniel Suarez took an oath this week and became a United States citizen, then had a surprise confession from his mother — the Monterrey, Mexico native learned he almost was American at birth.

Suarez’s parents flirted with the idea of heading to America ahead of his 1992 birth and having the future NASCAR star born in the U.S. One problem, the cost was too prohibitive so the idea was scrapped.

“In Mexico, I don’t know expensive it was, but it was cheaper,” Suarez said, laughing. “It’s really funny how my parents, they had that thought before I was born, about being born in the United States, I guess to have more opportunities. They didn’t do it.

“And now, I guess I did it my way.”

Suarez indeed did it his way, and was one of 48 citizens representing 28 countries sworn in at the field office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The most special part of everything was, you see so many people there,” Suarez said Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “I was not expecting it. I was not expecting to see so many people.”

His fiancée, Julia Piquet, members of his Trackhouse Racing team, and even NASCAR president Steve Phelps were among the attendees that saw the 32-year-old Suarez complete his journey of becoming an American citizen (he will hold dual citizenship with Mexico). Phelps was a surprise guest and delivered the keynote speech at the naturalization ceremony.

“I didn’t think many people were going to really care about it,” Suarez said. “A lot of people really did.”

Suarez never actually considered becoming an American citizen as he grew up in Mexico. He just wanted to race.

His father packed his car and trailer with Suarez’s karting gear for the States the first time when they road tripped to Las Vegas for an event. Just 12, Suarez finished strong enough to further fuel the idea he could have some sort of racing career.

As the younger Suarez grew fascinated with stock cars, Alejandro Suarez knew he needed to raise the whopping amount of money needed to support this pricey new venture. He sold his auto restoration business and Suarez’s stock car career soon took off in Mexico. Suarez had a ride in NASCAR’s Mexico series (winning five times in 2014) and NASCAR’s low-level K&N Pro Series East, and morphed into a teen sensation at home.

After a move to the States — that included a stint in Buffalo, New York — he landed a ride in NASCAR.

He won the second-tier Xfinity Series title in 2016 — El campeon! — and became the first foreign champion in a NASCAR national series. Suarez has two career Cup wins — including the closest finish ever at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As he rose through the NASCAR ranks, Suarez at first was focused on his career more than becoming a citizen.

“It wasn’t a dream of mine,” Suarez said. “I came to this country to race and compete. I had been working really hard to try and go to the next step and be more competitive. In a blink of an eye, I’ve been already here 12 years.”

As he got older, Suarez realized the significance of becoming a citizen. About six years ago, Suarez became determined to start the process that would make him an American. He was quizzed by his team in April over Dover race weekend ahead of his citizenship test on that Monday.

He crushed it.

“If something bad happened to myself in the street, an accident, whatever it may be, with a green card, I could get kicked out an any time,” Suarez said. “I felt like it was the right time to start this process. Slowly, I’m getting more and more responsibilities in my life. It was the right time to feel more secure; that I belong here.”

He’s set to get married next month in Brazil and perhaps, in the next few years, start a family.

First, he has to get to the altar.

“As we speak, I can’t leave the country,” Suarez said. “I don’t have my green card and I don’t have my American passport yet. Julia was working her ass off to try and process my American passport to be able to get married next month in Brazil. I thought, hey, if you want to marry me, you’ll have to help me out with this.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario
Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for Toronto and other communities to the north and west of the city.

1m ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

updated

3h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

9h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

4h ago

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario
Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for Toronto and other communities to the north and west of the city.

1m ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

updated

3h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

9h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

23h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.
3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports
2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos