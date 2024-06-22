Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario

Meteorologists have issued a rainfall warning and a severe thunderstorm watch for a large part of the Greater Toronto Area.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada weather warning issued Saturday afternoon said a slow-moving band of thunderstorms developed near Erin and is moving toward Toronto.

The warning said around 50 millimetres of rain could fall within a few hours.

Residents in the Vaughan, Woodbridge, Brucedale, Ballinafad, Cheltenham, Mayfield, east Brampton, Malton and Rexdale areas were particularly encouraged to be prepared.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the rainfall warning said.

The rainfall warning was also extended to other areas in Ontario such as Barrie, Huntsville, Parry Sound, Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Ottawa. The forecast rain amounts varied between 40 and 80 millimetres.

Meanwhile, forecasters said residents in Toronto, Peel region, parts of Dufferin county, Bruce county, York region and Halton region, Erin and Guelph could also see severe thunderstorms.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h and nickel-to-toonie-sized hail could fall.

“The main hazards will be torrential downpours and strong wind gusts,” the severe thunderstorm watch said.

“Tornadoes cannot be ruled out, particularly west of the Golden Horseshoe and for areas south of Georgian Bay.”