A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in Brampton, and police have identified a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Haggert Avenue and Denison Avenue area near McLaughlin Road North and Queen Street West early on Saturday for reports of an altercation.

Officers located a man who had been stabbed. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Investigators have identified 35-year-old James Shipley-Dean of Brampton as the suspect believed to be responsible for the stabbing. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on an attempted murder charge.

Peel Regional Police wrote in a news release that he is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. A photo or description of the suspect was not provided.