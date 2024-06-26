Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Toronto Maple Leaf's' rightwinger Sergei Berezin is congratulated by teammates at the bench after his first period goal during NHL action against the New Jersey Devils in Toronto Wednesday, March 3, 1999
Toronto Maple Leaf's' rightwinger Sergei Berezin is congratulated by teammates at the bench after his first period goal during NHL action against the New Jersey Devils in Toronto Wednesday, March 3, 1999. (Rene Johnston/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 26, 2024 7:07 pm.

Former NHLer Sergei Berezin died at the age of 52 on Wednesday, the NHL’s Alumni Association announced.

Berezin was drafted in the 10th round of the 1994 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He played five seasons with the Maple Leafs after making the roster in 1996.

The Russian forward also spent time with the Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals during his playing career.

Berezin played in 502 throughout his NHL career and recorded 160 goals and 126 assists.

More to come

