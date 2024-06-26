Shawn Desman on restarting his career from the bottom, with a little help from Drake

TORONTO — Shawn Desman says he was convinced his hitmaking pop career was over after his record label dropped him and his life went into a tailspin nearly a decade ago.

It took an unexpected call from Toronto superstar Drake to give the singer a boost of confidence and encouragement to give his career another shot.

Drake handpicked Desman to be part of the lineup at a special concert two summers ago that put a spotlight on the homegrown hip-hop and R&B stars who inspired him growing up.

When Desman took the stage to perform his biggest hits, including “Shook” and “Electric,” he says he was shocked at the positive reaction from the audience.

Desman says that evening proved a turning point in his professional and personal life after assuming that many of his fans had forgotten about him.

In the months after Drake’s show, he headed into the studio to record the uplifting single “Maniac,” his first new song in years – and he’s been shaping his comeback with more new music, a live album and a concert tour that extends into the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press