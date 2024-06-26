Youths arrested for shooting people at random with gel blaster gun

Toronto police line tape
Toronto police line tape with police cruiser in the background. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 26, 2024 6:20 am.

Two youths were arrested and charged for using a gel blaster gun to shoot people at random in Toronto on Monday.

Police were called to the St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road area near Earlscourt Park for reports of an assault.

Two youths were allegedly operating an electric bike in the area. Police said one youth drove the e-bike while the other used a gel blaster gun to shoot unsuspecting persons. No physical injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson said the incident may be related to an online trend called the “Orbeez Challenge,” whereby suspects shoot at others, drive-by style, using gel blasters.

Two youths aged 15 and 17 were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace. They appeared in court on Tuesday.

The two teenagers were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said several victims have come forward, and investigators hope more people who may have been impacted by this incident will contact them.

