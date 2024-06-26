Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim in the Jane subway stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6 p.m.

According to investigators, the altercation began on a bus that was arriving at Jane station and spilled into the bus bay where the male victim was stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital. He has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Rumble of Toronto.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an unknown female. He is described as between five foot nine to 11 inches with a thin build.

The woman has been identified as a person of interest and is described as blonde with a thin build.

Police have previously said it is too early to determine whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.