Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing

Police on the scene of a stabbing at Jane station.
Police on the scene of a stabbing at Jane station. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 26, 2024 4:56 pm.

Toronto police have identified the victim in the Jane subway stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6 p.m.

According to investigators, the altercation began on a bus that was arriving at Jane station and spilled into the bus bay where the male victim was stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital. He has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Rumble of Toronto.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an unknown female. He is described as between five foot nine to 11 inches with a thin build.

The woman has been identified as a person of interest and is described as blonde with a thin build.

Police have previously said it is too early to determine whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

6m ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

2h ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

4h ago

City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'
City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'

If approved, Toronto landlords looking to evict tenants for renovation purposes could be required to apply for a renovation licence.

2h ago

