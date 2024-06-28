Avril Lavigne in a reflective mood as she is named to Order of Canada

Avril Lavigne has been doing a lot of reflecting lately.

The one-time pop-punk princess is on a Greatest Hits tour – and the Governor General just announced she would be invested as a member of the Order of Canada.

She says it’s put her 22-year career into perspective.

The Governor General lauded Lavigne as having paved the way for “female-driven pop-rock music.”

Lavigne says she’s honoured to be on such an esteemed list with the likes of Shania Twain and Neil Young, who are both officers, and Joni Mitchell, who is a companion.

Lavigne says her parents found out about it with the rest of the world on Thursday, and called her to say how proud they were.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press