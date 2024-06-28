Avril Lavigne in a reflective mood as she is named to Order of Canada

Avril Lavigne attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Paris.

Posted June 28, 2024 12:55 pm.

Avril Lavigne has been doing a lot of reflecting lately.

The one-time pop-punk princess is on a Greatest Hits tour – and the Governor General just announced she would be invested as a member of the Order of Canada.

She says it’s put her 22-year career into perspective.

The Governor General lauded Lavigne as having paved the way for “female-driven pop-rock music.”

Lavigne says she’s honoured to be on such an esteemed list with the likes of Shania Twain and Neil Young, who are both officers, and Joni Mitchell, who is a companion.

Lavigne says her parents found out about it with the rest of the world on Thursday, and called her to say how proud they were.

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

26m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

40m ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

3h ago

First six players for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster announced
First six players for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster announced

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off is inching closer and closer and on Friday, powerhouse Canada announced its first six players for the tournament. Led by Stanley Cup-winning coach Jon Cooper, Canada...

31m ago

