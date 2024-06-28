Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by ‘multiple bullets’

Surveillance photos of suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with early morning shooting at a Markham residence
Surveillance photos of suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with early morning shooting at a Markham residence on June 28, 2024. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 28, 2024 1:53 pm.

Police are searching for at least one suspect after multiple shots were fired at a Markham home early Friday morning.

York Region police say they were called to a home in the area of Featherstone and Highglen Avenues around 4:30 a.m. following reports of gunshots.

Investigators say the home was struck by “multiple bullets” adding that no one was injured.

Video surveillance showed a white, four-door sedan driving slowly in the area moments before the shooting. A suspect is seen approaching the home on foot and discharging a firearm before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build and was last seen wearing a hooded jacket, jogging pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may been in the area at the time of the incident or who has dashcam or surveillance footage to contact them.

Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Court documents show billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February. The documents filed today provide...

1h ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

1h ago

Ontario man charged with slaying B.C. woman Tori Dunn was already facing assault case
Ontario man charged with slaying B.C. woman Tori Dunn was already facing assault case

A 40-year-old Ontario man with a long criminal history has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Tori Dunn in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month. The Integrated Homicide...

17m ago

