Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by ‘multiple bullets’

Police are searching for at least one suspect after multiple shots were fired at a Markham home early Friday morning.

York Region police say they were called to a home in the area of Featherstone and Highglen Avenues around 4:30 a.m. following reports of gunshots.

Investigators say the home was struck by “multiple bullets” adding that no one was injured.

Video surveillance showed a white, four-door sedan driving slowly in the area moments before the shooting. A suspect is seen approaching the home on foot and discharging a firearm before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build and was last seen wearing a hooded jacket, jogging pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may been in the area at the time of the incident or who has dashcam or surveillance footage to contact them.