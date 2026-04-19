Man, 59, wanted in connection with 5 separate break-ins across Toronto

Police have released an image of 59-year-old Mark Hardy. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 19, 2026 10:08 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with multiple break-ins throughout the city.

Investigators say 59-year-old Mark Hardy is a suspect in at least five separate break-ins that occurred between January 15 and April 16.

Hardy is accused of breaking into storage lockers, stealing personal items and rummaging through apartments while the residents were asleep.

He is wanted for four offences, including 18 counts of break and enter, four counts of possessing break-in instruments, five counts of disguise with intent and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Hardy is described as five-foot-ten, 200 pounds with a medium build, bald, clean-shaven and green eyes.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

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