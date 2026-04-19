Man wanted in downtown sex assault investigation

Toronto Police Service logo is shown at police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 19, 2026 10:28 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in a sexual assault investigation that took place near the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Church Street and The Esplanade area shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, the suspect approached a victim from behind and forced them into an isolated area where they were sexually assaulted.

The assault was interrupted by pedestrians who intervened, and the suspect fled the area, police said.

He is described as Black with a thin build and between the ages of 25 and 30. He is approximately five-foot-ten and was last seen wearing a green or grey jacket, grey hoodie, dark baggy pants and dark Nike shoes.

He was also carrying a black Lacoste backpack with white lettering and the green alligator logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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