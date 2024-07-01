Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

A Toronto police service cruiser is seen in a file photo.
A Toronto police service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 1, 2024 8:41 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 8:42 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a 45-year-old man as part of an attempted murder investigation after two people were stabbed in the city’s northwest last month.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Monday evening, officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard at around 11:45 p.m. on June 22.

Officers alleged the suspect got into a fight with the two victims before he stabbed them and took off.

Investigators said the two victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbings weren’t immediately clear.

The statement said officers are looking for Omar Roberts as part of their investigation. He’s wanted on two counts of attempted murder and for failing to comply with a release order. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Top Stories

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

1h ago

Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police officers say they're looking for a suspect who took off from the scene near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade.

4m ago

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

8h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

10h ago

