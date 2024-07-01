Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a 45-year-old man as part of an attempted murder investigation after two people were stabbed in the city’s northwest last month.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Monday evening, officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard at around 11:45 p.m. on June 22.

Officers alleged the suspect got into a fight with the two victims before he stabbed them and took off.

Investigators said the two victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbings weren’t immediately clear.

The statement said officers are looking for Omar Roberts as part of their investigation. He’s wanted on two counts of attempted murder and for failing to comply with a release order. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.