Ford’s comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Bonnie Crombie and Doug Ford
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie talks to the media at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on December 5, 2023; Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during an announcement in Caledon, Ont., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young, Cole Burston.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 2, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 3:10 pm.

Doug Ford’s government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll.

The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford’s Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable 11-point lead over Bonnie Crombie’s Liberals, but that lead would shrink by more than half in the event of an early election.

“Doug Ford’s lead actually drops from 11 points to five points,” David Valentin, Principal at Liaison Strategies told CityNews.

“This could really shake up the race in a way that the premier wouldn’t want,” he said.

Valentin said according to the poll results, an early election would likely result in a minority, rather than majority government.

“We’d be looking at a minority government and it really would depend on some really close races.”

According to the poll, the Ontario PCs would be punished in Northern Ontario, Toronto, Hamilton, and Niagara the most in the event of early trip to the polls.

“In the North the PCs drop from 1st to 3rd, in Toronto instead of trailing the Ontario Liberals by 3 points they would be behind by 10 points, and in South Central it would flip from a 3-point lead for the PCs to a 6-point lead for the Ontario NDP,” Valentin noted.

Valentin also points out how voters punished the Ontario Liberals back in 1990 when then-Premier David Peterson called an early vote and ended up losing to Bob Rae’s NDP, which formed a surprise majority government.

At the time, Valentin said the Liberals took heat for the cost of the early election.

Could a shocking outcome be the result this time around? Nothing’s out of the question, Valentin said.

“No pollsters in 1990 believed at the start of the campaign that Premier David Peterson would lose the election. And no one believed at the start (and some even near the finish!) that Bob Rae and the NDP would form a majority government.”

“While the PCs would take an immediate hit in support, no one can predict what would happen during an election campaign. An early election would be a calculated risk and it’s very possible that PC voters that switch from PC to undecided would ultimately vote PC. It’s also possible the PCs would lose and a Liberal or NDP government would be elected.”

The next election is set for June 2026, but Ford hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an early election next spring.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

4h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

1h ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

1h ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

10h ago

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

4h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

1h ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

1h ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

2h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

16h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

16h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

20h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

21h ago

More Videos