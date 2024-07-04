Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. a step closer to dad after fourth all-star nod

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. still has ways to go to catch up with his dad’s number of all-star appearances, but the slugger is happy that he’s making progress.

It was announced on Wednesday evening that the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman has been voted in as an American League starter in this year’s All-Star Game and when asked about what the achievement means to him, he brought up his Hall-of-Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

“One more accomplishment,” Guerrero Jr. said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “And, of course, I’m getting closer to my dad, who has [nine all-star appearances]. So, I’m getting close to him. That’s my goal.”

Guerrero Jr. beat out Baltimore Orioles first baseman and fellow finalist Ryan Mountcastle to earn the starting nod. When he takes his position at Globe Life Field in Texas during the July 16 contest, it will mark the fourth career all-star appearance for Guerrero Jr.

All things considered, that’s quite impressive considering he’s just 25 years old.

“He’s at the point where he’s kind of cemented himself as one of the premier players in the league,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “His whole body of work since he’s been here, the way he plays, his personality, how he’s viewed around the league really makes him a year-in, year-out candidate to be an all-star starter or reserve.”

Guerrero Jr. won all-star MVP honours in 2021 when he clubbed a monster solo home run and collected another RBI. He counts that as his favourite Midsummer Classic memory, even ahead of his 2023 Home Run Derby victory.

When asked if he’s considering defending that crown, Guerrero Jr. smiled and quickly answered, “No.”

“To be honest with you, right now I’m very focused on trying to help my team win some games and that’s something that might [make me] tired. So, I wanted to rest a little bit. But maybe in the future, I’ll be back again.”

Guerrero Jr. has been enjoying a power resurgence that’s certainly been a boon to the Blue Jays as the club fights to stay alive in the AL wild-card picture. The slugger clubbed eight home runs and posted a .962 OPS in June and, on Monday, he was named AL Player of the Week after hitting .500 (13-for-26) with four homers, five doubles and 17 RBIs over a six-game span.

Overall on the season, he’s batting .298/.376/.472 with 13 homers, 18 doubles and a 142 OPS-plus.

Guerrero Jr. said that even amidst a slow start he was confident he’d be able to turn his season around.

“I never doubted myself,” he said. “If you do that, you’re not going to accomplish [anything].”

Schneider, meanwhile, says he’s seen similarities between Guerrero Jr.’s epic 2021 season and the current campaign.

“His swing, mechanically, is pretty close to where it was then,” said the manager. “And being able to cover pitches that aren’t in the middle of the zone, which is hard to do. [He’s] using the whole field. Really impressed with him. I think the biggest thing is taking his walks like he did in 2021.

“There’s a lot of good going on right now.”

When reflecting on Guerrero Jr.’s progression as an MLB player, Schneider highlighted the fact that the first baseman has always been forced to deal with heightened expectations because of his father.

Guerrero Jr., though, wouldn’t want it any other way.

Asked if his father was aware of Guerrero Jr.’s goal to best his number of all-star appearances, the Blue Jays slugger promptly adjusted the questioner’s wording.

“Not just in the all-star game,” said Guerrero Jr. “Everything. Overall, everything. I want to be like him in everything.”