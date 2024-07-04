Defence to begin case in criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The criminal trial of King is set to resume today as the defence begins its case.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is set to resume today as the defence begins its case.

King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in 2022 in a massive protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions, vaccine mandates, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police, and other offences related to his role in the three-week long demonstration.

When his trial began in May the Crown argued that King was an outspoken leader in the protest who wielded influence over the crowds as they blocked streets and blared air horns through all hours of the night and day.

The Crown is relying mainly on King’s own videos, which he posted to social media throughout the protest to document the demonstration and communicate with protesters.

King’s lawyer Natasha Calvinho is expected to call her first witness today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

9h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

22h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

7h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

7h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

7h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

9h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

9h ago

4:17
Trudeau faces calls to meet with Liberal caucus over his political future
Trudeau faces calls to meet with Liberal caucus over his political future

As questions hang over U-S President Joe Biden regarding his political future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also feeling the heat these days. Ottawa correspondent Glen McGregor on how the Prime Minister is handling the pressure.

13h ago

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

18h ago

