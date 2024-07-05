Durham police say suspect rammed and chased armoured truck in heist attempt

Durham Regional Police officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly rammed an armoured truck in Whitby and then chased it in a botched robbery attempt.

It happened on Friday, July 5 at around 1:35 a.m. in Baldwin Street South and Winchester Road East area.

“An armoured truck was conducting business at a bank when an SUV intentionally collided with it,” a police release states.

“The armoured truck left the area, however the suspect SUV continued to follow, making further attempts to ram the truck.”

The armoured truck drove to the Whitby GO Station where officers located the suspect vehicle.

The suspect tried to get away, but was blocked by police and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the SUV had previously been stolen.

Gurkirat Singh Rai, 28, of no fixed address is facing a slew of charges including robbery, false representation of a peace officer and possess property obtained by crime over $5000.