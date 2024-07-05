2 suspects arrested in fatal Jane subway station stabbing

Police on the scene of a stabbing at Jane station on June 25, 2024
Police on the scene of a stabbing at Jane station on June 25, 2024. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 5, 2024 9:24 am.

Toronto police have arrested and charged two people, including one for second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal stabbing at Jane subway station in June.

Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6 p.m. on June 25.

Police say two men got into an argument on a TTC bus heading to Jane Station and got into a fight at the bus bay, when one man allegedly stabbed the other person.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital and has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Rumble of Toronto.

According to police, the suspect fled the area on foot with an unknown female.

In an update, investigators say both suspects were located and arrested in Waterloo on Thursday with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.

Tefai Silva Opoku-Boadu, 22, of Kitchener, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Mackenzie Hargrave, 19, of Warminster, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have previously said it is too early to determine whether the victim and suspects knew each other.

Top Stories

LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes
LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

28m ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

1h ago

Canadian unemployment rate rose to 6.4% in June as jobs market stalls
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 6.4% in June as jobs market stalls

The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday. In its monthly labour force survey report, the...

19m ago

1 woman injured in Brampton salon fire
1 woman injured in Brampton salon fire

A woman was injured in a fire at a Brampton business late Thursday night. Peel Regional Police and Brampton Fire were called to Mako Hair Salon in the area of Queen Street East between Chapel Street...

1h ago

