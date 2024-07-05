2 suspects arrested in fatal Jane subway station stabbing

Toronto police have arrested and charged two people, including one for second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal stabbing at Jane subway station in June.

Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6 p.m. on June 25.

Police say two men got into an argument on a TTC bus heading to Jane Station and got into a fight at the bus bay, when one man allegedly stabbed the other person.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital and has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Rumble of Toronto.

According to police, the suspect fled the area on foot with an unknown female.

In an update, investigators say both suspects were located and arrested in Waterloo on Thursday with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.

Tefai Silva Opoku-Boadu, 22, of Kitchener, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Mackenzie Hargrave, 19, of Warminster, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have previously said it is too early to determine whether the victim and suspects knew each other.