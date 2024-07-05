Kendrick Lamar extends Drake feud with new bag of tricks in ‘Not Like Us’ music video

A composite image, made from two photos, show musician Kendrick Lamar, left, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif., and Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, at the premiere of the series "Euphoria," in Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. Lamar released the video for his hit Drake takedown track "Not Like Us," featuring imagery that references the Toronto rapper and his October's Very Own fashion brand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted July 5, 2024 11:49 am.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 11:57 am.

TORONTO — Kendrick Lamar is jumping into another round of the Drake diss battle.

The Compton, Calif., native marked U.S. Independence Day by unleashing his music video for “Not Like Us,” the latest chapter in his pointed takedown of the Toronto rapper.

The video features Lamar throwing further metaphorical punches at Drake and leaning heavily into owl motifs, a reference to Drake’s circle of friends and their fashion brand October’s Very Own.

One of the most prominent scenes has Lamar smashing a piñata shaped like an owl, and the video nears its close as Lamar lingers in front of a birdcage with a live owl locked inside.

The video also makes several subtle pokes at Toronto with the help of notable California names.

There’s an appearance by former Toronto Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan — who was traded away from the team in 2018 — shaking hands with Lamar, while the song’s producer Mustard, born Dijon McFarlane, sports a Toronto Blue Jays cap.

Last month, Lamar took another victory lap in his spat with Drake by holding a three-hour concert in Los Angeles packed with 17,000 fans and appearances by an array of fellow hip-hop stars. During the show, Lamar performed “Not Like Us” no fewer than four times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

9m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

2h ago

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

9m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines

Unionized LCBO workers across Ontario walk off the job. Negotiations broke down overnight. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

2h ago

4:19
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike

Caryn Ceolin speaks with a picketing LCBO employee to hear his thoughts on the strike and their demands.

2h ago

3:23
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to

In CityNews' first Spadina Sprint, we found that cycling and walking takes less time than hopping on one of the 510 replacement buses along Spadina Avenue.

3h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

18h ago

2:28
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

3h ago

More Videos