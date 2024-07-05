Man, 39, wanted for alleged violent assault in Upper Beaches

Toronto police are searching for a 39-year-old man wanted in an alleged violent assault in the Upper Beaches.

Investigators say two people who are known to each other were involved in a verbal dispute around 1:30 p.m. on July 4 in the area of Gerrard Street East and Victoria Park Avenue.

At one point, the suspect slapped the victim and then strangled and punched them several times before fleeing the scene before police arrived.

Police say Christopher Anderson is wanted for assault and assault/choking. He’s described as being five-foot-11 with an average build, brown eyes, a goatee, a thin grey/black beard and a star neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, a black short-sleeved t-shirt underneath a blue Oklahoma City Thunder basketball jersey and black pants.