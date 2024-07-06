1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga

Police say one woman is in custody after a man was stabbed in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Derry Road and Rexwood Road where they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was treated and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say a woman was taken into custody but provided no further details as to her connection to the incident.

Police were initially searching for a second man but now say he is not involved in the stabbing and that they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.