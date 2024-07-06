‘close associate’ of Quebec gang leader arrested by B.C. RCMP

A man with close ties to the leader of Quebec street gang Blood Family Mafia has been arrested, Quebec City police announced on Saturday. The Quebec City police forces patch at a news conference, in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2024 4:22 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 4:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Police in Quebec City say a man suspected of having close ties to the leader of Quebec street gang Blood Family Mafia has been arrested.

City police spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Lévesque says 28-year-old Guillaume St-Louis Bernier was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., by the RCMP on June 30 following a police stop.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for St-Louis Bernier in March for drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges.

St-Louis Bernier is considered a “close associate” of the gang’s alleged leader Dave “Pic” Turmel, who is wanted on gun violence and drug trafficking charges, according to Quebec City police.

Turmel, who is on the lam, has been sought by Quebec City police since July 2023 as part of an operation launched in February 2019 to counter an increase in violence linked to drug trafficking.

Lévesque says members of Quebec City’s tactical intervention unit travelled to B.C., to retrieve St-Louis Bernier at just before midnight on Friday, and he is set to appear in court by videoconference on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

1h ago

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

7h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

2h ago

Texas coast braces for potential Category 1 hurricane Beryl sometime Monday
Texas coast braces for potential Category 1 hurricane Beryl sometime Monday

Beryl is expected to reach southern Texas by Sunday night or Monday morning, regaining hurricane status as it crosses over the Gulf of Mexico.

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

1h ago

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

7h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

2h ago

Texas coast braces for potential Category 1 hurricane Beryl sometime Monday
Texas coast braces for potential Category 1 hurricane Beryl sometime Monday

Beryl is expected to reach southern Texas by Sunday night or Monday morning, regaining hurricane status as it crosses over the Gulf of Mexico.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

22h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

23h ago

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

23h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

23h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

More Videos